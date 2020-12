Trump Admin. Threatens To Oust FDA Chief



The White House is desperate to announce the authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Mark Meadows has reportedly pressured FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to announce the emergency authorization by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 22 hours ago

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action



Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published 1 day ago