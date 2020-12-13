Global  
 



Tulsi Gabbard rips critics calling her ‘transphobic’ amid Congressional exit

FOXNews.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hit back at critics of legislation she’s introduced to prevent transgender women from competing in female sports and for the care of infant survivors of late-term abortion, calling them “hypocrites.”
