Sen. Cassidy: Stimulus Bill On The Way 'To Do Something For The American People'

Newsmax Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Sen. Cassidy: Stimulus Bill On The Way 'To Do Something For The American People'Sen. Bill Cassidy, R. La., said he believes a stimulus bill aimed to help struggling small businesses will be introduced, saying "we got to do something for the American people."...
