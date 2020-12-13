Sen. Cassidy: Stimulus Bill On The Way 'To Do Something For The American People'
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R. La., said he believes a stimulus bill aimed to help struggling small businesses will be introduced, saying "we got to do something for the American people."...
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R. La., said he believes a stimulus bill aimed to help struggling small businesses will be introduced, saying "we got to do something for the American people."...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources