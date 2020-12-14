GOP Lawmakers Planning Last-Ditch Effort to Challenge Presidential Results

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources All 50 States Have Certified Election Results



All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Romney Rips Into GOP



President Donald Trump has waged an all-out war against the election results. Several Republicans have waged lawsuits in multiple states seeking to overturn the election results. Sen. Mitt Romney said.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 5 days ago Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results



President Trump has personally reached out to the Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in an effort to halt state electors from confirming president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago