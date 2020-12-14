Global  
 

GOP Lawmakers Planning Last-Ditch Effort to Challenge Presidential Results

Newsmax Monday, 14 December 2020
A group of GOP House lawmakers is planning a last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6 by challenging the electors in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada, reports The New York Times.
