News Brief: Pandemic Roundup, Electoral College, Russian Hackers

NPR Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, U.S. deaths from the virus near 300,000. The Electoral College will officially casts ballots for president. Plus, Russian hackers infiltrate U.S. agencies.
 The president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college.

