News Brief: Pandemic Roundup, Electoral College, Russian Hackers
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
7 hours ago) As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, U.S. deaths from the virus near 300,000. The Electoral College will officially casts ballots for president. Plus, Russian hackers infiltrate U.S. agencies.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
3 days ago
The president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college.
What is the electoral college? 02:46
