NYC Schools Still Open, But Shutdown Looms Mayor Bill de Blasio says if the coronavirus infection rate in the city his 3% he will shut down schools. On Sunday, it was at 2.57%, a slight increase from the day before. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez..

Cuomo Casts Doubt On De Blasio's Suggestion Of Post-Christmas Shutdown The question of whether New York City needs to go on a full shut down – all but essential businesses closed — becomes the latest political football between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de..

NYC could face 'full shutdown' beyond indoor dining, de Blasio warns As vaccines began being put into arms in New York City and indoor dining was shut down again Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that...

Upworthy 4 days ago Also reported by • CBS 2



Mayor: NYC Should Prepare for Possibility of Full Shutdown New York City should be prepared for a full shutdown and start making plans to work remotely, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "The governor said we should prepare for...

Newsmax 4 days ago