US Makes Good on Threats of Turkey Sanctions Over Russia Arms
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The United States on Monday made good on months of threats to punish Turkey for buying a major Russian missile defense system, although it held off on the most drastic options. With little more a month left in office, President Donald Trump's administration approved rare...
The United States on Monday made good on months of threats to punish Turkey for buying a major Russian missile defense system, although it held off on the most drastic options. With little more a month left in office, President Donald Trump's administration approved rare...
|
|
You Might Like