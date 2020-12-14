Biden Wins Electoral College

Monday, 14 December 2020 () Joe Biden is president-elect after the Electoral College confirmed his victory Monday, capping a tumultuous period sparked by Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge his loss, and by a challenge to the results backed by many in the GOP. Some Senate Republicans who had refused...
