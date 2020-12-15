Global  
 

CA sheriff refuses to release 1,800 inmates after judge's order: 'Serious threat' to community

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Orange County, Calif., Sheriff Don Barnes pushed back against an "absurd" order from an OC Superior Court judge ordering the release of 1,800 inmates, including some in for murder and child molestation, due to the coronavirus.
