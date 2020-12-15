Global  
 

Trump Retweets Call to 'Jail' Georgia GOP Governor, Secretary of State

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 December 2020
President Donald Trump on Tuesday retweeted a call to "jail" two of Georgia's top-ranking Republicans, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, over the 2020 presidential election...
