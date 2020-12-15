Biden campaigns in Georgia runoffs, hoping for Democrat-controlled Senate

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

President-elect Joe Biden hits the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time since Election Day on Nov. 3. With the success of his incoming administration’s agenda very much hinging on whether the Democrats sweep both of Georgia’s twin Jan. 5 runoff elections and regain the majority in the Senate, Biden travels to Atlanta to team up with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, his party’s two Senate candidates in the contests.