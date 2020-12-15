Global  
 

Biden campaigns in Georgia runoffs, hoping for Democrat-controlled Senate

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden hits the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time since Election Day on Nov. 3. With the success of his incoming administration’s agenda very much hinging on whether the Democrats sweep both of Georgia’s twin Jan. 5 runoff elections and regain the majority in the Senate, Biden travels to Atlanta to team up with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, his party’s two Senate candidates in the contests.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races

Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races 00:34

 Early voting for two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which will decide control of the US Senate, started Monday, December 14.The contests pit Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Rev.

