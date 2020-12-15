Global  
 

De Blasio says coronavirus shutdown coming 'in the weeks ahead,' possibly right after Christmas

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said a new shutdown in New York City could be coming within weeks, possibly right after Christmas, as the Big Apple struggles to keep COVID-19 metrics low.
News video: De Blasio Warns New Yorkers To Prepare For Second Possible Shutdown

De Blasio Warns New Yorkers To Prepare For Second Possible Shutdown 00:48

 As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday it’s clear that all restrictions have to be on the table.

Bill de Blasio Warns ‘Full Shutdown’ of New York City Could Happen Within Weeks

 On the same day an ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio shared some upsetting news...
