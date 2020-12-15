De Blasio says coronavirus shutdown coming 'in the weeks ahead,' possibly right after Christmas
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said a new shutdown in New York City could be coming within weeks, possibly right after Christmas, as the Big Apple struggles to keep COVID-19 metrics low.
