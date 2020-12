Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election



On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 13 hours ago

Romney: GOP has 'strayed' under President Trump



Republican Sen. Mitt Romney tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he wants to fight to change the Republican Party from within rather than leave it entirely. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:01 Published 16 hours ago