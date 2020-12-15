McEnany on Electoral College Vote: Trump Still Has 'Ongoing Litigation'
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () President Donald Trump is still involved in legal challenges to the 2020 election, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday when asked how the president responded to the Electoral College vote confirming Democrat Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect.
Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.