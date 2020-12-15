Global  
 

McEnany on Electoral College Vote: Trump Still Has 'Ongoing Litigation'

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is still involved in legal challenges to the 2020 election, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday when asked how the president responded to the Electoral College vote confirming Democrat Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump 02:35

 Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

