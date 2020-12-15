Global  
 

Biden, Harris Call for 'Common-Sense' Gun Reform on Anniversary of Sandy Hook

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris called for “common-sense” gun reform laws in messages marking the eighth anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. In a message addressing...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Connecticut Marks 8 Years Since Mass Shooting At Sandy Hook Elementary School

Connecticut Marks 8 Years Since Mass Shooting At Sandy Hook Elementary School 00:45

 Monday is a somber anniversary in Connecticut. It has been eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators at the elementary school.

