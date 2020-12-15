Biden Says He'll Receive Coronavirus Vaccination Publicly Soon
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will receive a coronavirus vaccination publicly and that top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has recommended it be "sooner than later." "I want to make sure we do it by the numbers and when I do it, you'll have notice and we'll do it...
