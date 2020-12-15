Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says He'll Receive Coronavirus Vaccination Publicly Soon

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will receive a coronavirus vaccination publicly and that top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has recommended it be "sooner than later." "I want to make sure we do it by the numbers and when I do it, you'll have notice and we'll do it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma doctor shares COVID vaccination experience [Video]

Oklahoma doctor shares COVID vaccination experience

Oklahoma doctor shares COVID vaccination experience

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:29Published
President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday [Video]

President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
Study Finds 1 in Every 5 Prisoners in U.S. Tested Positive for COVID as States Consider Prisoners & Staff for Vaccination Plans [Video]

Study Finds 1 in Every 5 Prisoners in U.S. Tested Positive for COVID as States Consider Prisoners & Staff for Vaccination Plans

A new study finds that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the prison population in the U.S. at an infection rate almost four times the general population. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' COVID-19 Vaccination Dates Revealed

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be getting their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine very soon. It was just announced that President-elect Biden and future...
Just Jared