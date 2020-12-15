Biden To Name Gina McCarthy, Former EPA Chief, As Domestic Climate Coordinator
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
McCarthy has an ambitious assignment: coordinating efforts across the entire federal government aimed at drastically — and quickly — lowering the United States' greenhouse gas emissions.
