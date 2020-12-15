Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden To Name Gina McCarthy, Former EPA Chief, As Domestic Climate Coordinator

NPR Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
McCarthy has an ambitious assignment: coordinating efforts across the entire federal government aimed at drastically — and quickly — lowering the United States' greenhouse gas emissions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Biden to Name Gina McCarthy, Former E.P.A. Chief, as White House Climate Coordinator

 Ms. McCarthy will serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., coordinating climate change policy throughout the government.
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Climate Team Begins to Take Shape

 The president-elect is expected to pick Gina McCarthy, a former E.P.A. chief, as White House climate coordinator. Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor,...
NYTimes.com