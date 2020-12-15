Biden To Name Gina McCarthy, Former EPA Chief, As Domestic Climate Coordinator

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Biden to Name Gina McCarthy, Former E.P.A. Chief, as White House Climate Coordinator Ms. McCarthy will serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., coordinating climate change policy throughout the government.

NYTimes.com 1 day ago



Biden’s Climate Team Begins to Take Shape The president-elect is expected to pick Gina McCarthy, a former E.P.A. chief, as White House climate coordinator. Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor,...

NYTimes.com 1 day ago



