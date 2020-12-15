Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

17 House GOP members send letter to Pelosi urging Swalwell's removal from Intel Committee

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A group of 17 Republican House members sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday urging her to “immediately remove” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee today [Video]

Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee today

Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee today

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:32Published
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

House GOP leaders ask Pelosi to remove Swalwell from Intelligence Committee

 House Republicans sent a letter Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California be removed from...
Upworthy