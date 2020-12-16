Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Aide O'Brien Cuts Europe Trip Short to Deal with Cyber Hack

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien cut short a European trip on Tuesday and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said. The sweeping attacks, first reported by Reuters on Sunday, prompted the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like