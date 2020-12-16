Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell Warns GOP Off Electoral College Brawl in Congress

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Fending off a messy fight that could damage Republicans ahead of Georgia Senate runoffs, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned fellow GOP senators not to join President Donald Trump's extended assault...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory

McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory 02:24

 [NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories following Monday's formal result issued by the Electoral College. This...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Leadership Urges Senate Republicans To Not Protest Election Results [Video]

GOP Leadership Urges Senate Republicans To Not Protest Election Results

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Senate Republicans not to object to the election results when Congress convenes on January 6 to count the electoral votes, two sources familiar with the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:39Published
'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results [Video]

'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published