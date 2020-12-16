McConnell Warns GOP Off Electoral College Brawl in Congress

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GOP Leadership Urges Senate Republicans To Not Protest Election Results



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Senate Republicans not to object to the election results when Congress convenes on January 6 to count the electoral votes, two sources familiar with the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:39 Published 7 hours ago 'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results



U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35 Published 15 hours ago