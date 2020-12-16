Biden Cabinet pick Jennifer Granholm promoted 'pee tape,' Russian collusion claims Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be energy secretary, heavily promoted claims that President Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, even mentioning an unsubstantiated "pee tape." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

