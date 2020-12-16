Global  
 

Biden Cabinet pick Jennifer Granholm promoted 'pee tape,' Russian collusion claims

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be energy secretary, heavily promoted claims that President Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, even mentioning an unsubstantiated "pee tape."
