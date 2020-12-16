Biden Chooses Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg as his Secretary of Transportation. If confirmed, he would make history as the first openly gay person to lead a U.S. Cabinet department. Biden said he is nominating Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation because "this position stands at the nexus of so many of the interlocking challenges and opportunities ahead of us." Biden will introd