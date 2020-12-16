Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Chooses Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation

RTTNews Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg as his Secretary of Transportation. If confirmed, he would make history as the first openly gay person to lead a U.S. Cabinet department. Biden said he is nominating Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation because "this position stands at the nexus of so many of the interlocking challenges and opportunities ahead of us." Biden will introd
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary 00:39

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost. Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ person...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Expected to Pick Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary [Video]

Joe Expected to Pick Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary

'The New York Times' reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary once he assumes office in 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Biden chooses Sec. of Transportation [Video]

Biden chooses Sec. of Transportation

Biden tapping former Presidential rival Pete Buttigieg to be his Secretary of Transportation.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:15Published
Joe Biden Expected to Name Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary [Video]

Joe Biden Expected to Name Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary

Joe Expected to Pick Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary. 'The New York Times' reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary once..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

President-elect Joe Biden wants to put Pete Buttigieg in charge of transportation department, reports say

 The Transportation Department will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden's infrastructure plans.
USATODAY.com

Biden Chooses More People To Fill Top Slots In His Administration

 President-elect Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, ex-Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary and Gina McCarthy as White...
NPR

Joe Biden picks Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN,...
Upworthy