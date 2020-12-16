Biden Chooses Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg as his Secretary of Transportation. If confirmed, he would make history as the first openly gay person to lead a U.S. Cabinet department. Biden said he is nominating Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation because "this position stands at the nexus of so many of the interlocking challenges and opportunities ahead of us." Biden will introd
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost. Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ person...