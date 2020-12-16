Global  
 

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump 2024 Run 'Is There for His Taking'

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's election in 2024 is "there for his taking," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday. In remarks on "Fox & Friends," McEnany initially dodged the issue when questioned by co-host Steve Doocy. "Today, you are appearing as...
