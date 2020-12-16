Amazon Asks US to Include Warehouse, Grocery Staff in Vaccine Rollout Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters. 👓 View full article

