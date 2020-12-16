Global  
 

Amazon Asks US to Include Warehouse, Grocery Staff in Vaccine Rollout

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
