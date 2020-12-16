Amazon Asks US to Include Warehouse, Grocery Staff in Vaccine Rollout
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
|
|
You Might Like