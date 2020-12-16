Paula White joins Ivanka Trump to distribute hundreds of food boxes at Virginia church

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible



Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 55 minutes ago President Donald Trump Reverses White House Vaccinations



President Donald Trump is reversing the White House’s directive to put top government officials next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Credit: Huffington Post Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career



REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday. The reports come as the first daughter and.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago