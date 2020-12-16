Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paula White joins Ivanka Trump to distribute hundreds of food boxes at Virginia church

Christian Post Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, joined his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, at a Virginia church Monday to hand out hundreds for boxes of food to families in need under the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible [Video]

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
President Donald Trump Reverses White House Vaccinations [Video]

President Donald Trump Reverses White House Vaccinations

President Donald Trump is reversing the White House’s directive to put top government officials next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 00:56Published
Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career [Video]

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday. The reports come as the first daughter and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published