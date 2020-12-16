Paula White joins Ivanka Trump to distribute hundreds of food boxes at Virginia church
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, joined his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, at a Virginia church Monday to hand out hundreds for boxes of food to families in need under the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.
