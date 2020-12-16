Jill Biden's dissertation criticized in viral Twitter thread: 'It's bad'
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A viral Twitter thread breaking down incoming first lady Jill Biden's 2007 dissertation to earn her doctorate in education outlined examples of poor writing and math errors.
A viral Twitter thread breaking down incoming first lady Jill Biden's 2007 dissertation to earn her doctorate in education outlined examples of poor writing and math errors.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources