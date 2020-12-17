Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson denies Ihumātao will spark more deals for private land
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has defended the Government's decision to step in and buy Ihumātao, saying he was not willing to stand by and watch the issue get more and more divisive."It is the right thing to do. We...
Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office. Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:32Published