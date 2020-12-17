Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson denies Ihumātao will spark more deals for private land

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030



UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030. The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. . On Wednesday, the U.K... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published on November 18, 2020 ‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:32 Published on November 13, 2020 New Zealand PM's deputy is a gay-man, another cabinet minister has a tatoo | Oneindia News



Keeping up with her trend of breaking stereotypes as the Prime Minister of the New Zealand, Jacinda Arden has once again set another example. Ardern unveiled her incredibly diverse cabinet on Monday.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published on November 2, 2020