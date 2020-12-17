Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson denies Ihumātao will spark more deals for private land

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson denies Ihumātao will spark more deals for private landDeputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has defended the Government's decision to step in and buy Ihumātao, saying he was not willing to stand by and watch the issue get more and more divisive."It is the right thing to do. We...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office?

Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office? 00:35

 Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office. Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030 [Video]

UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030

UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030. The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. . On Wednesday, the U.K...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi [Video]

‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:32Published
New Zealand PM's deputy is a gay-man, another cabinet minister has a tatoo | Oneindia News [Video]

New Zealand PM's deputy is a gay-man, another cabinet minister has a tatoo | Oneindia News

Keeping up with her trend of breaking stereotypes as the Prime Minister of the New Zealand, Jacinda Arden has once again set another example. Ardern unveiled her incredibly diverse cabinet on Monday..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published