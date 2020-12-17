Mike Pence To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine On Friday

Global  
 

RTTNews Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The event is aimed to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people, according to the White House. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will join Pence and Karen, and will also receive the vaccine. This event will take place at the White House. Addit
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible 01:20

 Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. . Dr. Fauci said it was his “strong recommendation” that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...

