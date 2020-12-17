Global  
 

Sen. Kaine: COVID Relief Bill 'Good Deal for a Short Period of Time'

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
An agreement for a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill has "basically been reached" and at this point, the legislative text is being pulled together on the bill and it will be a "good deal for a short period of time...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill

Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill 02:06

 Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are close to a deal.

