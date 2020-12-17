Biden Likely to Name Michael Regan as EPA Pick Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

North Carolina's leading environmental regulator Michael Regan will likely be Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, according to sources familiar with the Biden transition team's plan. Politico reports the selection will appease progressives who want... 👓 View full article

