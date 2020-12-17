Global  
 

Biden Likely to Name Michael Regan as EPA Pick

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
North Carolina's leading environmental regulator Michael Regan will likely be Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, according to sources familiar with the Biden transition team's plan. Politico reports the selection will appease progressives who want...
Michael Regan reportedly a top pick to lead Biden EPA

 President-elect Joe Biden's transition team may ask North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Rega -More- 
