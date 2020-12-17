Global  
 

Hemingway: AOC opposing Pelosi, Schumer exposes 'complete disarray' in Democratic Party

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., being at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., divides the Democratic Party, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway said on Thursday.
News video: Who Does AOC Want To Lead The Democratic Party?

Who Does AOC Want To Lead The Democratic Party? 00:28

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not think Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should head the Democratic party. In new podcast with the Intercept on Wednesday AOC blasted Schumer and Pelosi. "We need new leadership in the Democratic Party." The criticism comes as stimulus...

