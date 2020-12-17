Global  
 

Biden picks Deb Haaland for Interior, AOC praises the 'progressive' move

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has picked New Mexico Democrat Rep. Deb Haaland as secretary of Interior, sources confirmed for Fox News Thursday, making her the first Native American to fill the position that oversees U.S. natural resources and tribal lands.
