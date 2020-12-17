In Historic Move, Biden To Pick Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

Washington News Wrap: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020



Congress is scrambling to fund the government and pass a coronavirus relief bill; President-elect Biden named the first Native American to be Secretary of the Interior. (12-17-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:40 Published 2 hours ago

Biden To Name New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary



President-elect Joe Biden has named New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary. According to CNN, If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago