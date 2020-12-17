Global  
 

In Historic Move, Biden To Pick Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. She opposed many Trump environmental rollbacks and considers climate change "the challenge of our lifetime."
News video: Rep. Deb Haaland expected to become Interior Secretary, first Native American to hold seat

Rep. Deb Haaland expected to become Interior Secretary, first Native American to hold seat 00:45

 If confirmed, the congresswoman from New Mexico would be the first Native American person to head the department.

