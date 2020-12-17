In Historic Move, Biden To Pick Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary
Thursday, 17 December 2020
6 hours ago) Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. She opposed many Trump environmental rollbacks and considers climate change "the challenge of our lifetime."
