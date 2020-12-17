Global  
 

Cedric Richmond, Close Biden Adviser, Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Richmond, who Biden picked as his director of the Office of Public Engagement, was not in close contact with Biden, his spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.
