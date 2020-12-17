|
Cedric Richmond, Close Biden Adviser, Tests Positive For The Coronavirus
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Richmond, who Biden picked as his director of the Office of Public Engagement, was not in close contact with Biden, his spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.
