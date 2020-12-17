Cedric Richmond, Close Biden Adviser, Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff



Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff. President-elect Joe Biden announced the newest additions to his White House staff on Tuesday. . They are long-time advisers Mike Donilon and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published on November 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources Cedric Richmond Says Republican Members Recognize Trump Lost The 2020 Election… In Private Soon-to-be senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden and Democrat Congressman Cedric Richmond stated on Sunday morning that Republican members of congress...

Mediaite 4 days ago



