Trump Adviser Navarro: 6 Frauds 'More Than Sufficient' to Swing Election Outcome

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro issued a blistering 36-page report Thursday, in which he asserted that voter irregularities and election fraud have been found in "more than sufficient" quantities to swing the election to President Donald Trump. The Navarro report was...
