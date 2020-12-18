Justice Gorsuch says Kentucky governor should face judicial review in dissent on religious schools case
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch argued in a Thursday decision that religious schools in Kentucky deserved to have their day in court rather than, as his colleagues did, sidelining their challenge to the governor's coronavirus restrictions.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch argued in a Thursday decision that religious schools in Kentucky deserved to have their day in court rather than, as his colleagues did, sidelining their challenge to the governor's coronavirus restrictions.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources