Justice Gorsuch says Kentucky governor should face judicial review in dissent on religious schools case Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch argued in a Thursday decision that religious schools in Kentucky deserved to have their day in court rather than, as his colleagues did, sidelining their challenge to the governor's coronavirus restrictions. 👓 View full article

