You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval



The Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, adding a second shot to its arsenal. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:30 Published 4 days ago Moderna vaccine gets approval, Nevada first responders wait for immunizations



The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which means more supplies will be flowing into Nevada soon and first responders are closer to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:49 Published 4 days ago Moderna Ready To Ship Out COVID Vaccine This Weekend



WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:12 Published 5 days ago