Biden Nominates Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

RTTNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden, breaking the tradition of forming Whites-dominated Cabinet, nominated a Native American to serve as his Interior Secretary. As Secretary of the Interior, Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be in charge of leading the agency governing public lands. If confirmed, the sexagenarian will become the first indigenous person to lead the department. Jennifer Granholm, former Govern
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Rep. Deb Haaland expected to become Interior Secretary, first Native American to hold seat

Rep. Deb Haaland expected to become Interior Secretary, first Native American to hold seat 00:45

 If confirmed, the congresswoman from New Mexico would be the first Native American person to head the department.

