Biden Nominates Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary
Friday, 18 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden, breaking the tradition of forming Whites-dominated Cabinet, nominated a Native American to serve as his Interior Secretary. As Secretary of the Interior, Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be in charge of leading the agency governing public lands. If confirmed, the sexagenarian will become the first indigenous person to lead the department. Jennifer Granholm, former Govern
