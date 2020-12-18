Global  
 

Sen. Ron Johnson Blocks Bill Proposing $1,200 COVID-19 Relief Checks

Newsmax Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., blocked an effort aimed at passing a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks on Friday. According to The Hill, Johnson had maintained that coronavirus relief needs to be targeted. His comments came as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tried to get consent to...
