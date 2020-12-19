Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress averts government shutdown with another stopgap bill

FOXNews.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives skirted a government shutdown for the second time in a week by passing a two-day stopgap funding bill to allow Congress more time to agree on a COVID relief bill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Washington News Wrap: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

Washington News Wrap: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 02:40

 Congress is scrambling to fund the government and pass a coronavirus relief bill; President-elect Biden named the first Native American to be Secretary of the Interior. (12-17-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress Needs To Pass Spending Bill Today To Keep Government Open [Video]

Congress Needs To Pass Spending Bill Today To Keep Government Open

Congress needs to pass a spending bill today to keep the government open. It's looking more and more likely lawmakers will pass a stop-gap measure to give them more time as they negotiate a nearly..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published
Cassidy: Peripheral issues hold up covid deal [Video]

Cassidy: Peripheral issues hold up covid deal

As time runs out on U.S. government funding, an optimistic GOP Senator Bill Cassidy says remaining hang-ups to a bipartisan relief bill aren’t crucial.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 11:40Published
Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill [Video]

Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill

CBS4's Michael George shares the latest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill Watch VideoI'm Gage Jackson here with a Newsy update.  Congress has passed a stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown. The spending bill...
Newsy

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown for two days, sends it to Trump

 Congress voted to prevent a government shutdown for two days while lawmakers try to finalize a coronavirus relief agreement.
Upworthy

House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill to Avoid Shutdown

 The House of Representatives on Friday passed and sent to the Senate a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government...
Newsmax Also reported by •Daily CallerUpworthyBusiness Insider