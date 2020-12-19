Congress averts government shutdown with another stopgap bill
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives skirted a government shutdown for the second time in a week by passing a two-day stopgap funding bill to allow Congress more time to agree on a COVID relief bill.
The U.S. House of Representatives skirted a government shutdown for the second time in a week by passing a two-day stopgap funding bill to allow Congress more time to agree on a COVID relief bill.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources