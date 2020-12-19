Global  
 

Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the Biden team mutually agreed to put off some meetings scheduled for Friday until after the holidays, but the head of the Biden transition told reporters that's not true, and that his team continues to face "isolated resistance from political appointees" in the Defense Department and similar issues at a few other agencies he declined to name. Ed O’Keefe reports on the latest in the Biden transition.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team 01:19

 Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

