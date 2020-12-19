Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the Biden team mutually agreed to put off some meetings scheduled for Friday until after the holidays, but the head of the Biden transition told reporters that's not true, and that his team continues to face "isolated resistance from political appointees" in the Defense Department and similar issues at a few other agencies he declined to name. Ed O’Keefe reports on the latest in the Biden transition.