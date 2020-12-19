Trump Downplays Cyberattack, Questions Russia's Involvement Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump Saturday questioned official assessments of the extent of cyberattacks on several government agencies and the conclusion of many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that Russia was most likely behind the strikes. 👓 View full article

