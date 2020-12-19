Global  
 

Trump Downplays Cyberattack, Questions Russia's Involvement

Newsmax Saturday, 19 December 2020
President Donald Trump Saturday questioned official assessments of the extent of cyberattacks on several government agencies and the conclusion of many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that Russia was most likely behind the strikes.
