Trump Downplays Cyberattack, Questions Russia's Involvement
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump Saturday questioned official assessments of the extent of cyberattacks on several government agencies and the conclusion of many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that Russia was most likely behind the strikes.
President Donald Trump Saturday questioned official assessments of the extent of cyberattacks on several government agencies and the conclusion of many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that Russia was most likely behind the strikes.
|
|
You Might Like