Pollster John Thomas to Newsmax TV: Loeffler, Perdue Climbing Ahead in Georgia

Newsmax Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Polling numbers are starting to look somewhat better for Georgia incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue as the date nears for their runoff race that could ultimately determine which party will control the Senate because voters are starting to see the importance...
