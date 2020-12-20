Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Politics Chat: Trump Is Preoccupied With Election Results While Relief Bill Stalls

NPR Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Progress on the COVID-19 relief bill, as a lame duck President Trump continues to spread falsehoods about the election amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis and now an alleged Russian cyberattack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Watch election hearing get heated

Watch election hearing get heated 02:59

 A hearing on the 2020 election, which included President Trump’s former election security expert Chris Krebs, got heated when lawmakers quarreled over President Trump not accepting the results of the election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow [Video]

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow

Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published
Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight [Video]

Biden Weighs In On Congressional Republicans Refusal To Accept Election Victory, Trump Encourages Them To Fight

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on how lawmakers are working towards a funding bill and COVID-19 relief package. Also, the latest on President-Elect Biden's on Congressional Republicans refusal to accept..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment" [Video]

Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment"

Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that he's disappointed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has not recognized him as the winner of the 2020 election. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment because I was a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published