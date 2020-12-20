Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: Martial Law Rumors 'Fake News, Bad Reporting'

Newsmax Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump fired back at rumors he would consider martial law to combat election fraud, calling it "fake news" and "more knowingly bad reporting."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law 01:40

 Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The gathering reportedly devolved into screaming matches over Powell and Flynn’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands join pro-choice protest in Poland on anniversary of communist-era crackdown [Video]

Thousands join pro-choice protest in Poland on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

Thousands of Poles took to the streets of Warsaw on Sunday (December 13) to protest the government's tightening of the country's abortion law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:57Published
Law Professor: Texas' Election Law Suite Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic' [Video]

Law Professor: Texas' Election Law Suite Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic'

That law suite asks the Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace "tainted" election results in those States and choose their own slate of..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 16:43Published
Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims [Video]

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:38Published