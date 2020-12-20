Global  
 

Kevin McCarthy Says Swalwell Should Be Booted From House Intel Panel

Newsmax Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said after getting an intelligence briefing on California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's association with a China spy, there's "no way" he should be allowed to stay on the House Intelligence Committee....
