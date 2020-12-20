Global  
 

Sen. Warner: Trump Playing Down Russia Role In Hack Doesn't Make US 'Safer'

Newsmax Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Sunday called out President Donald Trump for not criticizing Russia's role in a massive cyber attack, saying he's not "making our country safer."In an interview on ABC News "This Week," Warner said Russia "came away with a big, big haul.""We're...
News video: Pompeo: 'Can say pretty clearly' Russia was behind cyberattack

Pompeo: 'Can say pretty clearly' Russia was behind cyberattack 02:22

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it’s “pretty clear” Russia was behind the massive cyberattack on US federal government agencies, publicly linking Russia to the data breach as President Trump has remained silent on the matter.

