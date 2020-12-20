Sen. Warner: Trump Playing Down Russia Role In Hack Doesn't Make US 'Safer'
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Sunday called out President Donald Trump for not criticizing Russia's role in a massive cyber attack, saying he's not "making our country safer."In an interview on ABC News "This Week," Warner said Russia "came away with a big, big haul.""We're...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it’s “pretty clear” Russia was behind the massive cyberattack on US federal government agencies, publicly linking Russia to the data breach as President Trump has remained silent on the matter.