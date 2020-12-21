What's in the new $900B coronavirus relief package?
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a deal on a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief package after a half-year of stalemate, securing another tranche of aid as a surge in COVID-19 infections threatens to further derail the nation's sputtering economy.
