What's in the new $900B coronavirus relief package?

Everything you need to know about the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief package



Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal including another round of stimulus checks and jobless benefits for struggling Americans. Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) Duration: 01:04 Published 50 minutes ago

Congress Breaks Stalemate On Coronavirus Relief Package



Debra Alfarone reports the deal comes as the Moderna vaccine is now becoming available, the second shot in the fight to stop the virus that's killed more than 317-thousand Americans. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:10 Published 2 hours ago