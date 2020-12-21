Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced early Monday morning that overnight his state removed a statue of Confederate president Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection.
