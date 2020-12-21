Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here Is What's In Congress' COVID-19 Relief Package

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
From direct payments for American households to mass transit, the Congressional relief package contains money for individuals and institutions affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But there's more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Congress On Verge Of Passing New Pandemic Relief Package

Congress On Verge Of Passing New Pandemic Relief Package 01:57

 Congress appears to be on the verge of passing a new pandemic relief measure but there are more troubling signs about COVID-19's effect on the economy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last? [Video]

How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package. This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600. Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
McConnell says leaders have agreement on Covid relief package [Video]

McConnell says leaders have agreement on Covid relief package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday evening that leadership from both chambers have reached a deal on "a package of nearly $900 billion" of much-needed relief for the Covid-19..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill [Video]

Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill

Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comeuronewsUpworthyCTV NewsCBS News

Stimulus deal includes new round of PPP, tax relief for small businesses

 Congress has hammered out a new Covid-19 stimulus package that includes a new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, tax relief and other measures for small...
bizjournals

Congress' rescue aid: A dose of support, but is it enough?

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The $900 billion economic relief package that emerged from Congress over the weekend will deliver vital aid to millions of households and...
SeattlePI.com